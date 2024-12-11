Why Four Teams Are Wearing Special Patches During Week 16, 17 of NFL Season
The NFL season is inching towards its conclusion, but before playoff football comes Christmas Day football.
The league will yet again attempt to steal as many eyeballs as possible on Christmas by holding two games— the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a 2023 playoff rematch in the form of the Baltimore Ravens clashing with the Houston Texans.
To help promote the holiday schedule, all four teams will be wearing a special patch you may see on the uniforms over the course of two weeks.
NFL Christmas Jersey Patches for Chiefs, Steelers, Ravens, Texans
In Week 16 and Week 17, these four teams will be wearing a special custom NFL logo patch on their jerseys. It's a simple design: the NFL logo silhouetted by candy canes. A real Christmas vibe.
While the Christmas Day games are part of the Week 17 slate, the NFL presumably wants to draw as much attention as possible to the contests. Especially given they will not be available via traditional broadcast methods; both games will be exclusively aired on Netflix. So the patches will be worn during Week 16, too.
Coincidentally (or perhaps not so much) all four teams will be playing each other in the week before Christmas. So when the Chiefs take on the Texans and the Steelers battle the Ravens on December 21, you will see the patches on everybody's uniform.