Why Jonathan Allen Says He Felt ‘Cheated’ When He Saw Vikings’ Locker Room
After spending the first eight years of his NFL career in Washington, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen started a new chapter this offseason with his decision to join the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent.
Speaking with Chris Long on his podcast Green Light, Allen opened up about how the accommodations he was met with in Minnesota immediately recontextualized his experience in the Washington facility.
“When I came here and see they have kombucha and all the drinks in the fridge and the facility, I feel like I’ve been cheated my last eight years. These guys over here are living like this? It’s incredible,” Allen told Long. “Talking to these guys here and how they focus on getting you to perform at your best when your best is needed, I love that.”
As noted by Pro Football Talk, Allen’s jump from the Commanders to the Vikings meant he was moving from a locker room that received an F grade on the NFLPA’s annual report card to one that received an A+. Clearly, the difference was immediately noticeable.
But the facilities weren’t the only thing about the Vikings that appealed to Allen.
“I can’t say enough how great the culture has been, from how they treat the families to how they treat the players. It’s just incredible,” Allen said.