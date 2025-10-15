Why Mike Vrabel Reached Out to Brian Callahan After He Was Fired by Titans
Mike Vrabel knows all too well what it's like to be fired by the Titans.
Despite notching a winning record and taking them to three playoff appearances over his six seasons in Nashville, the then-50-year-old was let go by the franchise in January 2024. Less than two years later, his replacement—Brian Callahan—was dismissed this week after going just 4-19 over a season and change.
So, as Vrabel spoke with the media ahead of his Patriots' trip to Tennessee this coming Sunday, he explained why he reached out to Callahan this week after hearing of his firing.
"I don't wanna see anybody that shares a job with [me] get let go," Vrabel said when asked if it was true he had connected with Callahan. "That's a tough feeling, with family, and school. Whether it's in college or pro, like we're in the media every single day and there's a human element to this that I don't wanna forget. I just remember all those coaches, or people, that reached out after I was let go. I think that that's important. Because nobody texts when you lose. They all text when you win. So it's a good reminder."
A cool gesture from someone who was, quite literally, in his exact shoes just over 20 months ago.
Revenge is on the line for Vrabel and some of his Patriots staff, players
On the topic, Vrabel returning to the place he was fired from—his Patriots boasting a 4-2 record and sitting atop the AFC East standings—sets up as quite the revenge game not only for himself, but also several staffers and players that he brought along with him to Foxborough.
New England's staff is made up of several front office members and coaches that worked with Vrabel in Tennessee. They include:
- VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden
- VP of football operations and strategy John Streicher
- Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams
- Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr
- Safeties coach Scott Booker
- Cornerbacks coach Justin Hamilton
- Defensive line coach Clint McMillan
- Wide receivers coach Todd Downing
- Running backs coach Tony Dews
- Assistant offensive line coach Jason Houghtailing
Additionally, New England linebackers Harold Landry, Robert Spillane, and Jack Gibbens were all members of the Titans at various points during the Vrabel era, but were eventually either cut or not re-signed by the team.
Needless to say, whether they want to admit it or not, there's a lot on the line for the Patriots this Sunday in Tennessee. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m.