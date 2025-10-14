Why Sean McDermott Thought Things Were ‘Too Hard’ for Josh Allen in Bills Loss
The Buffalo Bills started out of the gates hot, winning their first four games and appearing to be situated to run through the AFC. But two consecutive losses, combined with a recent show of life from the Kansas City Chiefs, has potentially offered a look at how hard it will be for Josh Allen to finally get over the hump and play in a Super Bowl.
Buffalo stumbled on Monday Night Football, dropping a 24-14 decision to the Atlanta Falcons in which Allen's usually prolific offense struggled to move the ball. The reigning NFL MVP also threw two interceptions.
Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked about a specific element of the struggles during his post-game interview—a lack of separation from the Bills wide receivers and tight ends.
“I could feel what you’re saying," McDermott said. "It was too hard. It was too hard tonight for our quarterback and it doesn’t need to be that hard all the time."
Allen has now turned in two consecutive performances below his usual standard of play. Part of that has to deal with his targets not finding open space on their routes. The sky isn't falling for the Bills, who remain tied with the Patriots atop the AFC East. But it does have to be frustrating to see a pattern develop and, like McDermott observed, make things a lot harder than they seemingly need to be.