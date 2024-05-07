Why Talanoa Hufanga is the 49ers' Most Important Addition of 2024
The 49ers added and released lots of players this offseason, but none of those moves truly improved the roster in a significant way for 2024.
Leonard Floyd was a solid signing, and Maliek Collins was a nice trade acquisition. Those two will make an impact immediately. But the 49ers' biggest addition by far this offseason isn't anyone they signed or drafted this year. It's someone they've had for three years who tore his ACL midway through last season: Talanoa Hufanga.
Hufanga was one of the four best safeties in the NFL in 2022 -- that's why he was an All Pro. And he played well in 2023 as well before he tore his ACL. In the past two seasons, Hufanga has recorded 149 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 14 pass breakups and 7 interceptions. He's a legitimate playmaker against both the run and the pass, which makes him elite.
Before Hufanga went down last season, the 49ers defense gave up 157 points in 10 games, or 15.7 points per game. After Hufanga went down last season, the 49ers defense gave up 218 points in 10 games, or 21.8 points per game (including the playoffs). That's a huge difference. The 49ers defense went from being a juggernaut with Hufanga to decidedly mediocre without him.
It's unclear if Hufanga will regain the level of performance he had achieved before tearing his ACL, although NFL players make full recoveries from that injury more and more frequently these days. If Hufanga makes a full recovery, the 49ers defense should rank among the NFL's best.