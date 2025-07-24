Why Ex-Saints, Chiefs Cornerback Tyrann Mathieu Decided to Retire
Tyrann Mathieu caught the NFL world by surprise when he announced his retirement just before the start of New Orleans Saints' training camp earlier this week, ending his decorated career with his hometown team.
The veteran defensive back shared an emotional message on social media about his decision to "close this chapter of my life" and thanked all those who supported him along the way. Mathieu, who started every game in his last three seasons on the Saints, recently opened up to Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show about why he chose to hang up his cleats this offseason.
"To be honest Kay, [retirement] has been a conversation I've had really going into the last couple seasons," Mathieu told Adams. "The older I got, the more challenging and harder it became to leave my kids. Like at first, it was all cool. I get the weekend off, you know what i mean? But then, once you get to a certain age, or I guess I should say once you begin to experience different parts of life, I think priorities shift.
"I think the things that meant the most to me when I was 22, they don't really mean the most to me at 33. My kids played a big part in that."
Mathieu went on to joke that his five-year-old daughter was upset at him for retiring because she was going to miss getting "dressed up" for his game days. Mathieu and his girlfriend share three kids: 12-year-old and 11-year-old sons, Noah and Tyrann Jr., and a five-year-old daughter, Mila.
Mathieu, 33, enjoyed a productive 12-year career in the league that saw him earn three All-Pro nods and win a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019. The Honey Badger notably didn't completely shut the door on a future reunion in Kansas City, if defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo ever gave him a call.
"I think that's always like a possibility. I don't ever want to kind of rule anything out, but I think as of right now, where my spirit is, mentally, where I'm at—yeah, I think I'm for sure retired," said Mathieu.