Aaron Rodgers Could Opt for Retirement If Vikings Don't Offer Contract
The spring of Aaron Rodgers is upon us.
After being released by the New York Jets this past week, the 41-year-old is a free agent and is able to sign anywhere. He has reportedly garnered interest from the New York Giants, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings and according to The Athletic, Rodgers "is hoping" to sign with Minnesota.
All of this being said, the trio of Mike Silver, Dianna Russini, and Alec Lewis also added on Saturday morning that retirement could ultimately be an option for the four-time MVP:
"If Minnesota ceases to be an option," they wrote, "it’s also possible that Rodgers will turn down both the Steelers (a 2024 playoff team) and Giants and instead opt for retirement."
For what it's worth, Rodgers also flirted with retirement in the spring of 2021—as well as throughout the last several offseasons. We're on ARodg time here, after all.
After a two-year stint with the Jets that was marred by an Achilles tear in 2023 and a lowly 5-12 record in 2024, Rodgers is now looking to join his third team entering his 21st season. We'll wait and see where he ends up, or if he truly decides to hang up the cleats this time around.