Why Xavier Worthy Was Penalized for Touchdown Celebration During Chiefs-Steelers Game
Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy got the scoring started for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, then made a rookie mistake after he made it into the end zone.
With 9:19 remaining in the first quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with Worthy on a seven-yard touchdown pass in the red zone, after which Worthy, in a seemingly innocent celebration, pretended to load imaginary Christmas presents into an imaginary bag.
The Chiefs wideout was then penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, a 15-yard penalty that was enforced on the ensuing extra point. NFL fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and were puzzled as to why Worthy was flagged for the celebration.
But, as analyst Nate Burleson explained on the Netflix broadcast, it was a gesture that Worthy made that seemingly drew the official's ire.
Worthy lifted up his jersey and appeared to gesture at an imaginary weapon on a holster on his imaginary belt. And the unsportsmanlike penalty proved to be a costly one, as Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed the extra point.