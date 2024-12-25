SI

Why Xavier Worthy Was Penalized for Touchdown Celebration During Chiefs-Steelers Game

The refs seemingly did not like Worthy's gesture.

Tim Capurso

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of s game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Day.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of s game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Day. / Screengrab Twitter @AryePulliNFL
Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy got the scoring started for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, then made a rookie mistake after he made it into the end zone.

With 9:19 remaining in the first quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with Worthy on a seven-yard touchdown pass in the red zone, after which Worthy, in a seemingly innocent celebration, pretended to load imaginary Christmas presents into an imaginary bag.

The Chiefs wideout was then penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, a 15-yard penalty that was enforced on the ensuing extra point. NFL fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and were puzzled as to why Worthy was flagged for the celebration.

But, as analyst Nate Burleson explained on the Netflix broadcast, it was a gesture that Worthy made that seemingly drew the official's ire.

Worthy lifted up his jersey and appeared to gesture at an imaginary weapon on a holster on his imaginary belt. And the unsportsmanlike penalty proved to be a costly one, as Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed the extra point.

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

