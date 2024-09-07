Wife of Eagles Reporter Took Over His X Account for Brazil Game, and Fans Loved It
Philadelphia Eagles fans had a few new reporters to follow during their favorite team's 34–29 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Friday night in Brazil.
The country of Brazil recently blocked access to the social media site X—known as Twitter before its takeover by Elon Musk—meaning NFL reporters who typically post to the platform needed to call an audible with their game coverage.
A few reporters, including PHLY's Zach Berman, asked their spouses and families to pick up the slack while they were in Brazil. Berman's wife, Emily Berman, announced to Eagles fans Wednesday that she would be helping out on Zach's social media accounts during the international trip.
"Our process was he would text me, 'Tweet this ... with the content and an image,'" Berman told The Athletic's Dianna Russini on Saturday. "The first time he sent me a report, I accidentally included 'tweet this' so I had to clean that up, but I've learned."
Berman posted to the account throughout the week leading up to the game and provided fans with needed updates during the Eagles' win over Green Bay. She also got an up-close look at the life of an NFL reporter in 2024—it's all about the scoop.
"I'm really good about being close to my phone, and he sent me a text to put out a report, but I was a minute too late," Berman told Russini. "Jeff McLane from the Philadelphia Inquirer beat us. Zach was annoyed, and I was annoyed. It was one minute!"
Berman signed off for the final time Saturday morning, and her husband Zach took his account back over to find rave reviews from fans about the job that Emily did.
The NFL has five more international games scheduled for the 2024 season—three in London and one apiece in Munich and Madrid. Unfortunately for the posting public, X is not also banned in England, Germany or Spain.