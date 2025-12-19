Four Wildest Stats From Sam Darnold, Seahawks’ Thrilling Win Over Rams

The Seahawks' win probability was as low as 2.7% with 9:04 left trailing 30-14 in their comeback win over the Rams.



Seattle's chances of earning the #1 seed in the NFC are now 52% (LA now at 21%). Seattle's odds dropped to 4% when they trailed by 16 points.



