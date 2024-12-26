Will Anderson Jr. Rips 'Embarrassing' Texans Performance vs. Ravens
The Houston Texans got hammered by the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day and after the game one star was wildly-disappointed with the performance.
Star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. was asked about the team's 31-2 loss to the Ravens and called it "embarrassing."
"It's embarrassing. That's not playoff football," Anderson said. "And I think everyone in this locker room knows that from the top to the bottom. We have to do a better job and the coaches can do their part but I feel as players we have to do our part."
Anderson wasn't the only player to speak up after the loss. Veteran wide receiver Robert Woods echoed what his younger teammates said, calling the blowout loss an "embarrassment."
The loss dropped the Texans to 9-7 heading into the season's final week. Luckily for Houston, the squad plays in the incredibly weak AFC South and has already clinched the division. But things will need to change if the Texans want to have any hope of advancing out of the wild-card round.