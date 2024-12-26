NFL Fans Lament Texans' Playoff Security After Poor Performance in Christmas Day Game
Coming into their Christmas Day matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the Houston Texans were on just three full days of rest. They had also just lost one of their best players, wide receiver Tank Dell, to a devastating lower-leg injury that resulted in him being carted off the field and staying overnight in Kansas City last game.
Those are necessary context-adding points, but still, the performance Houston provided on its home field was extremely discouraging. Houston went into the half with just two points on the board from a safety. They concluded the game with 2 points, surrendering 31 to the Ravens.
Don't look now, but the Texans are going to be in the playoffs this year, despite playing some of their worst ball of the season of late. They've already clinched the AFC South.
Fans are not loving the idea of having to watch this Houston team play in the postseason.
The Texans need to take a look in the mirror, lock in, and approach the playoffs like they're meant to be there.