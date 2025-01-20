Will Anderson Took Stray Shot at Jets, Titans While Discussing How Texans Can Improve
The Houston Texans' season ended sooner than anyone associated with the organization, as well as the fans, would have liked. And while the bitter feelings the Texans are feeling in the aftermath of their divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs may not soon fade, Houston is slowly but surely beginning to look towards 2025, and how the team can take the next step into AFC contender.
For second-year defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who feels the team is close to taking that step, there is one clear area for improvement.
"We are right there," Anderson told reporters, per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. "We have a fantastic team."
But Anderson feels that the Texans need to take care of business against, er, less potent teams in order to secure home-field advantage in the playoffs. And two teams that combined for just eight wins in 2024 caught a stray shot from the Texans star in the process.
"We can't lose to teams like the Titans, the Jets."
Ouch. Perhaps a bit harsh, but Anderson's point, in terms of the Texans making the leap to Super Bowl contenders, rings true.
Houston, which went 10-7 and won the AFC South, hosted a playoff game in the wild-card round against the Los Angeles Chargers, a contest in which they won. But the Texans then had to travel on the road to Kansas City to take on the two-time defending-champion Chiefs.
And Anderson feels that the Texans will have a better shot at beating the AFC heavyweights if the game is played at NRG Stadium. In order to do so, he feels Houston needs to defeat the teams, such as the Jets and the Titans, he thinks they should defeat.