Will Campbell Says It's 'B.S.' To Be Concerned About His Arm Length
Despite not working out at LSU's Pro Day on Wednesday, offensive lineman Will Campbell may help his draft stock by coming in with a 33-inch arm length during measurements.
That's because—despite his 6'6", 319-pound frame—the two-time All-SEC tackle and 2024 Consensus All-American has been scrutinized by scouts and draftniks for potentially having short arms, an undesirable characteristic for a tackle at the NFL level. For context, Campbell came in at 32 5/8 inches at the NFL scouting combine in February, so Wednesday's measurement was an improvement.
Nonetheless, he was asked about the ongoing saga following the Tigers' Pro Day, and gave a perfect answer:
"For two years, nobody had any measurements on me and nobody said anything about my play," Campbell said. "So now, all of a sudden, arm length decides if I'm a good player or not? I think it's B.S."
"Any decision makers in the NFL, they don't really care," he continued. "It's all people who don't coach, and they don't coach for a reason."
Point taken.
At 21 years old, Campbell is among the top NFL draft prospects in this year's class. He played all 38 of his collegiate games at left tackle and—across 1,594 pass-blocking snaps over three seasons—allowed just two sacks.
Arm length can't teach that.