Will Howard Has a Fierce Message for Any Team That Picks Another QB Over Him at NFL Draft
Will Howard capped his impressive college career by piloting Ohio State to a national championship while playing his best football. As he turns his attention to the next chapter, he's making his rounds in the various interviews required to lay the groundwork for what he believes he can bring to the table at the professional level. In addition to chopping it up with Jon Gruden, Howard made his pitch on an upcoming episode of Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL.
"I feel like my whole career I've been overlooked," Howard said. "I didn't have an offer from Pitt, I didn't have an offer from Syracuse, I didn't have an offer from Boston College, Penn State, Duke, Carolina. None of those schools offered me. I was trying for years. And I went to Kanas State and said 'I want to prove those people wrong. I hope Penn State looks back and says 'damn, we missed out on Will Howard.'"
"You know, when I get to the NFL, I don't want you guys to miss out on me," Howard continued. "Because every single team that picks a quarterback in front of me I'm going to make it my mission to make sure that they regret not picking me."
That's exactly the type of things NFL teams love to hear so Howard is ready for the whole process. Currently expected to be a mid-round pick, he's risen up to the top-50 in some NFL draft mocks. But there will be handful, if not more, quarterbacks who come off the board before him later this month. That's going to put a lot of organizations on Howard's to-do list.