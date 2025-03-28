Will Howard Responds to Narrative About His Poor Combine Performance
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard received some criticism for his performance at the NFL combine earlier this month. Howard missed a few throws and was boo'ed during his throwing session at the combine.
Howard got the opportunity to make up for the combine at his pro day earlier this week. After the pro day, Howard appeared to blame Michigan fans for blowing the narrative about his combine showing "out of proportion."
“The combine, obviously, there were some things said about it afterwards," Howard told Adam King of 10TV Sports. "I thought I did pretty well, I think really it was team up North fans blowing it out of proportion. I missed two throws obviously, but other guys did too.
"It's definitely better being here in this building with my guys. You're more comfortable, but you always want to put yourself in uncomfortable situations. I wasn't mad about it. I thought I did well at the combine and I got good feedback from people except pretty much the media. It is what it is, it's part of it."
Throwing to his former Ohio State teammates at his pro day, Howard unofficially completed his first 40 pass attempts and was an impressive 43-of-46 on the day.
"I think today was a great showing," Howard told King. "I showed that I can spin the ball with the best of them."
Howard's pro day was notably in front of multiple members of the Pittsburgh Steelers brass, including head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan, who took Howard out to dinner the night prior. Additionally, New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore and assistant general manager Jeff Ireland were in attendance for his pro day, per The Athletic's Zac Jackson.
Howard is not projected to get selected high in the draft, but has clearly drawn some interest from multiple teams as the draft approaches in April.