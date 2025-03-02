Shedeur Sanders Defends Ohio State's Will Howard After NFL Combine Performance
Will Howard was one of the quarterbacks that opted to throw at the NFL scouting combine over the weekend, and his performance brought in mixed reviews and was deemed "inconsistent."
Though the Ohio State and Kansas State product was able to connect with receivers during part of his throwing session, he also missed multiple passes—including a couple deep balls down the field.
After his throwing at the combine received some negative reactions, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders posted to X to defend Howard.
"I don’t understand y’all hating on Will Howard he just won a natty," Sanders wrote. "It’s hard to throw to WR’s that you don’t know, everyone run routes different!"
Sanders, along with fellow top quarterback prospect Cam Ward, opted not to throw at the combine and will instead throw at his Pro Day. The combine does cause quarterbacks to throw to receivers they haven't connected with before, which can result in worse performances. It's a reason several prospects choose to throw at their Pro Days, with receivers they're familiar with, over the combine.
Howard called his own performance "decent" after his session. “I felt decent,” Howard told Stacey Dales on NFL Network. “I'm my own biggest critic, so I feel like there were some things I could clean up. But overall, I think I showed that I can spin the ball with the best. And I felt good about it. And I think my footwork was pretty solid. And I’m excited for my Pro Day to show that I can spin it a little more.”
Howard heads into the NFL draft process coming off a senior season in which he completed 73.1 percent of his passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 picks while helping the Buckeyes win the College Football Playoff national championship. He will get another opportunity to show out during Ohio State's Pro Day, which is set for Marc 26.