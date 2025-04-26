SI

Will Howard Sends Excited Message to Steelers Nation After Draft to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh snagged the Ohio State QB in the sixth round.

Brigid Kennedy

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally got themselves a quarterback in the sixth round of the NFL draft, and he's a 2024-25 college football national champion. OSU's Will Howard, welcome to the Black and Gold.

Considering the ongoing wait for Aaron Rodgers, it remains to be seen whether Howard will actually be starting come the fall. But regardless, he sounds pretty pumped up to be coming to the team, and even shared an excited message for Steelers Nation following his draft.

"What's up Steelers Nation! Just jumped in the pool with my family to celebrate," Howard said in a video shared on social media. "Can't wait to be a part of this. Can't wait to get to Pittsburgh to get started. Let's go!"

Watch that below:

Howard spent just one season with the Buckeyes in 2024-25, when he led the team to a national championship. Prior to that, he played for Kansas State. He started 44 out of 50 games across both schools and finished with a 30-14 record.

"Really impressive resume," Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith told reporters of Howard following the selection. "He's played in a lot of big games and when I got a chance to meet with him and spend some time with him at his Pro Day, I just came away even more impressed at the person that Will Howard is."

With any luck, the Steelers can develop the 23-year-old into their next long-term starter. But if not, at least the sixth round was a fair time to take a swing.

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

