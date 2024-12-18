Will Levis Opens Up About His Future After Being Benched by Titans
The Tennessee Titans have benched Will Levis in favor of Mason Rudolph and now the young quarterback is opening up about the move.
On Wednesday, Levis met with the media to discuss losing his job. He accepted his fate and said he knew it was a possibility, but said he was "definitely disappointed."
When asked if he thought the move was fair, Levis said, "I've still got a lot of time left to digest all this stuff and it's been a lot. I feel like at the end of the year, have an opportunity to talk about how the whole season went and I'm looking forward to that just to rehash that, how it all went down."
Levis said he still believes that he can be the Titans' franchise quarterback moving forward. He added, "I know that there's a positive future for me, whether it's here or somewhere else."
The Titans selected Levis with a second-round pick (No. 33) in the 2023 NFL draft and handed him the starting quarterback job this season. He struggled in that role and through 11 games he has completed 63.7% of his passes for 1,916 yards, with 12 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, three fumbles and two lost. His passer rating (79.8) ranks 30th in the NFL and his QBR (30.2) is 33rd among the 34 quarterbacks who qualify.
The Titans are 3-11 and are now in contention for the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. They'll have decisions to make about Levis's future soon.