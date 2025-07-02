SI

Woman Accuses Bills' Maxwell Hairston of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit

The suit was filed Tuesday in Kentucky.

Maxwell Hairston jogs during a practice. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A woman has accused Buffalo Bills defensive back Maxwell Hairston of sexual assault, according to Tuesday court filings obtained by Shwetha Surendran of ESPN.

Per Surendran, Rebecca Hendryx filed a lawsuit in Kentucky alleging Hairston assaulted her while they were both studying at the University of Kentucky in 2021. Hendryx alleges that Hairston followed her into her room one day, asked to hang out and was rebuffed, forcibly removed her pants, and sexually assaulted her.

The Bills declined comment to ESPN, and pointed to an interview in April where Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane called Hairston "an impeccable kid" and suggested a '21 sexual assault allegation against him was unfounded.

Hairston was chosen 30th in this year's NFL draft.

"A spokeswoman for the Lexington police said the department did not have a report matching a sexual assault allegation against Hairston," Surendran wrote. Hendryx said in her lawsuit that she told police of the alleged assault within hours of it taking place.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

