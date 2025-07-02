Woman Accuses Bills' Maxwell Hairston of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit
A woman has accused Buffalo Bills defensive back Maxwell Hairston of sexual assault, according to Tuesday court filings obtained by Shwetha Surendran of ESPN.
Per Surendran, Rebecca Hendryx filed a lawsuit in Kentucky alleging Hairston assaulted her while they were both studying at the University of Kentucky in 2021. Hendryx alleges that Hairston followed her into her room one day, asked to hang out and was rebuffed, forcibly removed her pants, and sexually assaulted her.
The Bills declined comment to ESPN, and pointed to an interview in April where Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane called Hairston "an impeccable kid" and suggested a '21 sexual assault allegation against him was unfounded.
Hairston was chosen 30th in this year's NFL draft.
"A spokeswoman for the Lexington police said the department did not have a report matching a sexual assault allegation against Hairston," Surendran wrote. Hendryx said in her lawsuit that she told police of the alleged assault within hours of it taking place.