WWE Legend Triple H Teases Quinyon Mitchell After Eagles CB Hits Tribute Celebration
WWE legend Triple H might have some pointers for Quinyon Mitchell.
After catching the game-sealing interception in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers, which also happened to the the first pick of his NFL career, the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback hit a celebration inspired by Triple H's signature "pedigree" finisher. And we say "inspired by" because Mitchell and his partner in crime Cooper DeJean didn't exactly nail it, per the WWE star himself.
"There's a reason we say 'Don't try this at home,'" the wrestling legend quipped online, playfully teasing Mitchell and teammate Cooper DeJean for their good-hearted attempt. "Congrats on the win Quinyon and Eagles!"
For comparison, see the below pedigree highlight reel:
So either Mitchell and DeJean weren't totally sure how to enact the move properly, or Mitchell just didn't want to, you know, severely injure his teammate. Both understandable!
The Birds now advance to the divisional round, with their opponent to be determined from the outcome of Sunday and Monday night’s games.