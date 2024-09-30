Xavier Legette Dedicated First Touchdown Celebration to His Horse 'Dolla Bill'
Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette found the end zone for the first time in his young NFL career during Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
While celebrating his touchdown, Legette appeared to be riding an invisible horse, joyously galloping around as he hopped on back towards the Panthers' sideline.
After the game, reporters asked Legette about his touchdown celebration and whether or not he was pretending to ride his horse "Dolla Bill" in the end zone.
"I've been telling them boys all week, if I get my first then I'm gonna ride Dolla Bill off the field. And that's what I did," said a smiling Legette. "I was too excited. And then I looked at Diontae [Johnson] and he was riding it too."
Legette, a South Carolina native who played college ball at the University of South Carolina, has remained close to home in the NFL with the Panthers. During a September appearance on the podcast of fellow former Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Legette hinted that the horse-riding celebration was coming whenever he first got into the end zone.
Carolina lost 34–24, but Legette had the best game of his career, catching six passes for 66 yards and his first touchdown. He had just 75 yards and seven receptions all season heading into Sunday's game.