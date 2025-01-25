Xavier Worthy Says He's Bringing Personal Vendetta to Bills Matchup After Draft Snub
Sparks are set to fly at the AFC championship when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.
As if the game wasn’t already loaded with enough pressure, for Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy, the matchup is personal.
Worthy was selected by the Chiefs with the No. 28 pick of the 2024 NFL draft, after Kansas City traded up to pick him. The team they traded up with? The Buffalo Bills, who dropped back a few spots and selected Keon Coleman with the No. 33 pick.
Speaking with reporters on Friday, Worthy said he hadn’t forgotten the slight, but it had all worked out for the best.
“I take it as a blessing. I feel like it’s a sign that they didn’t want me,” Worthy said. “I’m going to play with a chip on my shoulder. This game means a little bit more. Obviously it’s the AFC championship game, but this is a team that traded their pick away to get somebody else.”
Worthy has played well for the Chiefs in his rookie year, finishing with 638 receiving yards and six touchdowns for Kansas City through the regular season. Both he and Coleman will have their chance to make a big impact on Sunday in the AFC title game.