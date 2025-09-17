Xavier Worthy: Chiefs 'Optimistic' He Will Return Sunday vs. Giants
The Chiefs are in desperate need of a wide receiver who can stretch defenses right now, and on Sunday they will reportedly get one back.
Kansas City is "optimistic" that wide receiver Xavier Worthy will return to play against the Giants on Sunday Night Football this week, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Nate Taylor of ESPN.
Worthy, 22, dislocated a shoulder in a collision with tight end Travis Kelce mere snaps into the team's 27–21 loss to the Chargers in Week 1. Per Taylor, the Texas product plans to wear a harness against New York.
"More than anything, having him out there is a threat in general," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said via Taylor. "Having him on the practice field was very encouraging last week. Seeing him out there, he wanted to stay out there."
As a rookie in 2024, Worthy caught 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns as Kansas City won a franchise-record 15 games.