Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy Ruled Out of Season Opener After First-Quarter Collision
Chiefs second-year receiver Xavier Worthy went to the locker room early in the first quarter during Kansas City's season opener against the Chargers in Brazil Friday night.
Worthy was quickly ruled questionable to return due to a shoulder injury per ESPN's Adam Schefter, and was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest early in the second quarter. The injury occurred when Worthy collided with Travis Kelce on a crossing route, taking the brunt of the contact in his right shoulder and quickly going to the ground. You can watch the play below:
The Chiefs certainly hope their star receiver is able to get back on the field quickly. After Worthy was drafted with the 28th pick in the first round of last year's NFL draft, and made 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns over his first season. He also rushed for three scores on 20 carries for 104 yards as he played in all 17 games last year.
He caught three touchdowns in the playoffs, including two during the Chiefs' loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Hopefully it's nothing serious for the second-year standout, as Rashee Rice serves a six-game suspension to start the year for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy..