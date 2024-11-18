Xavier Worthy, Keon Coleman Have Wholesome Exchange on Field After Chiefs-Bills
Two top draft picks from the 2024 NFL Draft shared a cool moment following their game on Sunday evening.
Following the Buffalo Bills 30-21 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Xavier Worthy signed and gifted fellow rookie Keon Coleman his game-worn jersey. Check it out.
Coleman likely would have returned the favor, but he was inactive for the game due to a wrist injury.
The 6-foot-4 former Florida State Seminole was drafted by the Bills with the No. 33 pick of last April's draft. He's caught 22 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.
As for Worthy, he was selected by the Chiefs with pick No. 28 after they traded up with Buffalo in order to grab him. The 21-year-old ran the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL history back at February's combine, clocking in at 4.21 seconds. On Sunday against the Bills, he hauled in four passes for 61 yards and a touchdown, showcasing some of that speed.