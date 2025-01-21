SI

Year-By-Year List of Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

Nate Cunningham

Prince performed at halftime of Super Bowl XLI.
Prince performed at halftime of Super Bowl XLI. / Jack Gruber-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Super Bowl halftime show isn’t just a break from the football game. It’s become a bit of a cultural centerpiece. In many ways it’s a perfect encapsulation of Americana. 

It brings casual viewers into the nation’s most-popular sport, providing additional anticipation and fun. 

However, it wasn’t always that way. The Super Bowl halftime show had a pretty humble beginning. Instead of the world’s biggest music stars, it was often marching bands and local performers. 

Of course, things began to change in the 1990s. Once Michael Jackson agreed to perform, the 1993 halftime show morphed into a full-blown spectacle. Whether it was a moving 9/11 tribute from U2, Prince’s unforgettable performance in the rain, or rock legends like The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Tom Petty showing why they’re legends, the Super Bowl halftime show has become can’t-miss television and the biggest concert in the world each year. 

Whether you’re looking to relive the nostalgia or explore the history, this list showcases how music and sports collide to create an entertainment event unlike any other. 

Early Years: The Beginnings of the Halftime Show

The early stages of the halftime show bore little to no resemblance to the elaborate mini-concerts we are treated to today. 

And because the NFL wasn’t a global brand, there was little thought given to any broader cultural impact. So the halftime shows were typically collegiate marching bands and patriotic tributes to give fans in the stands something to keep them occupied. 

The first halftime show in 1967 featured the Arizona and Grambling State marching bands. By the mid-1970s, the NFL was experimenting with different forms of entertainment, sometimes mixing dance and theatre elements to the show. 

Perhaps the most notable halftime show of the early years was at Super Bowl X in 1976. Celebrating America’s bicentennial, the show featured a number of performers, including Up with People. Up with People would go on to become a staple of the halftime show throughout the mid-1980s. The more polished elements of their performances was a stark contrast to the more informal shows of the previous decade. 

Overall, these shows clearly lacked star power and technological sophistication. But, they laid the groundwork for what was to come, offering fans a glimpse for the potential the show had. 

The Transition to Big Names and Pop Culture

The first halftime show to be basically inline with what we consider to be “modern” came in 1993 when Jackson performed. 

His presence was heavily advertised and his show was one that featured all the bells and whistles that fans had grown accustomed to seeing at live concerts. Special effects, pyrotechnics, backup dancers, an elaborate stage … Jackson had it all. 

In 1992, Super Bowl XXVI viewers skipped the halftime show and instead changed the channel to FOX to catch a counterprogrammed episode of the popular sketch comedy show In Living Color. 

The problem? A good chunk of them never returned to CBS to watch the second half (it didn’t help that Washington was up 17–0). 

At that moment, the NFL realized that it wasn’t a given that viewers would sit through a half-hour break in the game. They would have to give the audience something special. 

So they went big. 

Jackson wasn’t just famous by 1992. He was likely the most famous person in the entire world. So famous that he wasn’t particularly interested in performing at Super Bowl XXVII. 

In fact, Radio City Music Hall Productions (a group hired by the NFL to produce the halftime show) failed in negotiations with Jackson on three occasions before finally reaching an agreement. 

Once Jackson signed, he requested his own producer (which he got) and that the NFL push kickoff back roughly three hours so his performance would be at night (which he did not). Like all other performers, Jackson was not paid. However, it has been reported that he made roughly $40 million in exposure alone. 

Iconic Performances Through the Years

Super Bowl XLI: Prince, 2007, in the rain, in Miami. This is almost unanimously considered to be the single-greatest Super Bowl halftime show ever. Prince captivated the audience in a way only he could, before finishing his set with “Purple Rain.” Amazing stuff. 

Super Bowl XXXVI: Just months after the 9/11 attacks, U2 delivered a touching and unforgettable halftime show that captured the attitude of a healing nation. Beginning with “Beautiful Day” set the tone perfectly and the heart-shaped stage was perfect for the moment. 

Super Bowl XXVII: Jackson made the halftime show what it is today with his masterful performance in 1993. It was essentially a mini-concert and while it started slow (Jackson remains motionless, soaking up the moment for nearly two minutes), it was high-energy from the moment he started singing. 

Controversies and Memorable Mishaps

Look, everyone already knows what’s going to end up in this section. We’ll get the obvious one out of the way first. 

Super Bowl XXXVIII: “Wardrobe malfunction” entered the nation’s lexicon as Justin Timberlake ripped part of Janet Jackson’s costume off, briefly exposing her bare breast on live television in 2004. There are rumors that this act was intentional, but all involved have denied that claim. It caused a massive uproar and led to stricter broadcasting regulations being imposed by the FCC. 

Super Bowl XLVI: In 2012, M.I.A. performed alongside Madonna and flipped off the camera during the song “Give Me All Your Luvin’.” It led to a legal battle between the NFL and M.I.A., with the league seeking damages. 

Super Bowl 50: Beyoncé’s performance of “Formation” included dancers in Black Panther Party-inspired outfits that sparked some heated political debates about the role of activism in entertainment. 

Super Bowl LIV: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s 2020 performance was criticized by many for being too provocative for a family friendly event like the Super Bowl. These complaints seemed to die out relatively fast, however.

Year-by-Year Performer List

Super Bowl

Date

Performer

Super Bowl I

Jan. 15, 1967

University of Arizona Marching Band, Grambling State Marching Band

Super Bowl II

Jan. 14, 1968

Grambling State Marching Band

Super Bowl III

Jan. 12, 1969

Florida A&M Band

Super Bowl IV

Jan. 11, 1970

Carol Channing, Lionel Hampton, Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Marguerite Piazza, Southern Marching Band

Super Bowl V

Jan. 17, 1971

Southeast Missouri State Marching Band, Up with People, Anita Bryant

Super Bowl VI

Jan. 16, 1972

Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt, USAFA Cadet Chorale, U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team

Super Bowl VII

Jan. 14, 1973

Michigan Marching Band, Andy Williams, Woody Herman

Super Bowl VIII

Jan. 13, 1974

Texas Longhorns Band, Judy Mallett

Super Bowl IX

Jan. 12, 1975

Mercer Ellington, Grambling State Marching Band

Super Bowl X

Jan. 18, 1976

Up with People

Super Bowl XI

Jan. 9, 1977

Los Angeles Unified All-City Band, New Mouseketeers

Super Bowl XII

Jan. 15, 1978

Tyler Apache, The Apache Band, Belles Drill Team, Pete Fountain, Al Hirt

Super Bowl XIII

Jan. 21, 1979

Ken Hamilton

Super Bowl XIV

Jan. 20, 1980

Up with People, Grambling State Marching Band

Super Bowl XV

Jan. 25, 1981

Southern Marching Band, Helen O'Connell

Super Bowl XVI

Jan. 24, 1982

Up with People

Super Bowl XVII

Jan. 30, 1983

Los Angeles Super Drill Team

Super Bowl XVIII

Jan. 22, 1984

Florida Marching Band, Florida State Marching Band

Super Bowl XIX

Jan. 20, 1985

Tops in Blue

Super Bowl XX

Jan. 26, 1986

Up with People

Super Bowl XXI

Jan. 25, 1987

Mickey Rooney, George Burns, Grambling State Marching Band, USC Marching Band, Disney Characters

Super Bowl XXII

Jan. 31, 1988

San Diego State Marching Band, Cal-State Northridge Marching Band, USC Marching Band

Super Bowl XXIII

Jan. 22, 1989

Elvis Presto

Super Bowl XXIV

Jan. 28, 1990

Doug Kershaw, Pete Fountain, Irma Thomas, Nicholls State Marching Band, Southern Marching Band, USL Marching Band

Super Bowl XXV

Jan. 27, 1991

New Kids on the Block

Super Bowl XXVI

Jan. 26, 1992

Gloria Estefan, Minnesota Marching Band

Super Bowl XXVII

Jan. 31, 1993

Michael Jackson

Super Bowl XXVIII

Jan. 30, 1994

Travis Tritt, Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, The Judds

Super Bowl XXIX

Jan. 29, 1995

Patti LaBelle, Teddy Pendergrass, Tony Bennett, Arturo Sandoval, Miami Sound Machine, Indiana Jones

Super Bowl XXX

Jan. 28, 1996

Diana Ross

Super Bowl XXXI

Jan. 26, 1997

The Blues Brothers, ZZ Top, James Brown

Super Bowl XXXII

Jan. 25, 1998

Boyz II Men, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Grambling State Marching Band

Super Bowl XXXIII

Jan. 31, 1999

Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Savion Glover

Super Bowl XXXIV

Jan. 30, 2000

Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton

Super Bowl XXXV

Jan. 28, 2001

Aerosmith, NSYNC

Super Bowl XXXVI

Feb. 3, 2002

U2

Super Bowl XXXVII

Jan. 26, 2003

Shania Twain, No Doubt

Super Bowl XXXVIII

Feb. 1, 2004

Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy, Nelly, Kid Rock, Jessica Simpson

Super Bowl XXXIX

Feb. 6, 2005

Paul McCartney

Super Bowl XL

Feb. 5, 2006

The Rolling Stones

Super Bowl XLI

Feb. 4, 2007

Prince

Super Bowl XLII

Feb. 3, 2008

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Super Bowl XLIII

Feb. 1, 2009

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Super Bowl XLIV

Feb. 7, 2010

The Who

Super Bowl XLV

Feb. 6, 2011

The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

Super Bowl XLVI

Feb. 5, 2012

Madonna, LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green, Andy Lewis

Super Bowl XLVII

Feb. 3, 2013

Beyonce, Destiny's Child

Super Bowl XLVIII

Feb. 2, 2014

Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Super Bowl XLIX

Feb. 1, 2015

Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott

Super Bowl 50

Feb. 7, 2016

Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson

Super Bowl LI

Feb. 5, 2017

Lady Gaga

Super Bowl LII

Feb. 4, 2018

Justin Timberlake

Super Bowl LIII

Feb. 3, 2019

Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

Super Bowl LIV

Feb. 2, 2020

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin

Super Bowl LV

Feb. 7, 2021

The Weeknd

Super Bowl LVI

Feb. 13, 2022

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent

Super Bowl LVII

Feb. 12, 2023

Rihanna

Super Bowl LVIII

Feb. 11, 2024

Usher, Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil' Jon, Ludacris

Super Bowl LIX

Feb. 9, 2025

Kendrick Lamar

Published
Nate Cunningham
NATE CUNNINGHAM

Nathan Cunningham is a writer for Sports Illustrated and Minute Media. Throughout his career, he has written about collegiate sports, NFL Draft, Super Bowl champions, and more. Nathan has also been featured in FanSided and 90Min. Nathan loves colorful uniforms, mascots and fast-break pull-up 3-pointers. He graduated from BYU in 2016 with a degree in journalism.

Home/NFL