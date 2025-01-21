Year-By-Year List of Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers
The Super Bowl halftime show isn’t just a break from the football game. It’s become a bit of a cultural centerpiece. In many ways it’s a perfect encapsulation of Americana.
It brings casual viewers into the nation’s most-popular sport, providing additional anticipation and fun.
However, it wasn’t always that way. The Super Bowl halftime show had a pretty humble beginning. Instead of the world’s biggest music stars, it was often marching bands and local performers.
Of course, things began to change in the 1990s. Once Michael Jackson agreed to perform, the 1993 halftime show morphed into a full-blown spectacle. Whether it was a moving 9/11 tribute from U2, Prince’s unforgettable performance in the rain, or rock legends like The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Tom Petty showing why they’re legends, the Super Bowl halftime show has become can’t-miss television and the biggest concert in the world each year.
Whether you’re looking to relive the nostalgia or explore the history, this list showcases how music and sports collide to create an entertainment event unlike any other.
Early Years: The Beginnings of the Halftime Show
The early stages of the halftime show bore little to no resemblance to the elaborate mini-concerts we are treated to today.
And because the NFL wasn’t a global brand, there was little thought given to any broader cultural impact. So the halftime shows were typically collegiate marching bands and patriotic tributes to give fans in the stands something to keep them occupied.
The first halftime show in 1967 featured the Arizona and Grambling State marching bands. By the mid-1970s, the NFL was experimenting with different forms of entertainment, sometimes mixing dance and theatre elements to the show.
Perhaps the most notable halftime show of the early years was at Super Bowl X in 1976. Celebrating America’s bicentennial, the show featured a number of performers, including Up with People. Up with People would go on to become a staple of the halftime show throughout the mid-1980s. The more polished elements of their performances was a stark contrast to the more informal shows of the previous decade.
Overall, these shows clearly lacked star power and technological sophistication. But, they laid the groundwork for what was to come, offering fans a glimpse for the potential the show had.
The Transition to Big Names and Pop Culture
The first halftime show to be basically inline with what we consider to be “modern” came in 1993 when Jackson performed.
His presence was heavily advertised and his show was one that featured all the bells and whistles that fans had grown accustomed to seeing at live concerts. Special effects, pyrotechnics, backup dancers, an elaborate stage … Jackson had it all.
In 1992, Super Bowl XXVI viewers skipped the halftime show and instead changed the channel to FOX to catch a counterprogrammed episode of the popular sketch comedy show In Living Color.
The problem? A good chunk of them never returned to CBS to watch the second half (it didn’t help that Washington was up 17–0).
At that moment, the NFL realized that it wasn’t a given that viewers would sit through a half-hour break in the game. They would have to give the audience something special.
So they went big.
Jackson wasn’t just famous by 1992. He was likely the most famous person in the entire world. So famous that he wasn’t particularly interested in performing at Super Bowl XXVII.
In fact, Radio City Music Hall Productions (a group hired by the NFL to produce the halftime show) failed in negotiations with Jackson on three occasions before finally reaching an agreement.
Once Jackson signed, he requested his own producer (which he got) and that the NFL push kickoff back roughly three hours so his performance would be at night (which he did not). Like all other performers, Jackson was not paid. However, it has been reported that he made roughly $40 million in exposure alone.
Iconic Performances Through the Years
Super Bowl XLI: Prince, 2007, in the rain, in Miami. This is almost unanimously considered to be the single-greatest Super Bowl halftime show ever. Prince captivated the audience in a way only he could, before finishing his set with “Purple Rain.” Amazing stuff.
Super Bowl XXXVI: Just months after the 9/11 attacks, U2 delivered a touching and unforgettable halftime show that captured the attitude of a healing nation. Beginning with “Beautiful Day” set the tone perfectly and the heart-shaped stage was perfect for the moment.
Super Bowl XXVII: Jackson made the halftime show what it is today with his masterful performance in 1993. It was essentially a mini-concert and while it started slow (Jackson remains motionless, soaking up the moment for nearly two minutes), it was high-energy from the moment he started singing.
Controversies and Memorable Mishaps
Look, everyone already knows what’s going to end up in this section. We’ll get the obvious one out of the way first.
Super Bowl XXXVIII: “Wardrobe malfunction” entered the nation’s lexicon as Justin Timberlake ripped part of Janet Jackson’s costume off, briefly exposing her bare breast on live television in 2004. There are rumors that this act was intentional, but all involved have denied that claim. It caused a massive uproar and led to stricter broadcasting regulations being imposed by the FCC.
Super Bowl XLVI: In 2012, M.I.A. performed alongside Madonna and flipped off the camera during the song “Give Me All Your Luvin’.” It led to a legal battle between the NFL and M.I.A., with the league seeking damages.
Super Bowl 50: Beyoncé’s performance of “Formation” included dancers in Black Panther Party-inspired outfits that sparked some heated political debates about the role of activism in entertainment.
Super Bowl LIV: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s 2020 performance was criticized by many for being too provocative for a family friendly event like the Super Bowl. These complaints seemed to die out relatively fast, however.
Year-by-Year Performer List
Super Bowl
Date
Performer
Super Bowl I
Jan. 15, 1967
University of Arizona Marching Band, Grambling State Marching Band
Super Bowl II
Jan. 14, 1968
Grambling State Marching Band
Super Bowl III
Jan. 12, 1969
Florida A&M Band
Super Bowl IV
Jan. 11, 1970
Carol Channing, Lionel Hampton, Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Marguerite Piazza, Southern Marching Band
Super Bowl V
Jan. 17, 1971
Southeast Missouri State Marching Band, Up with People, Anita Bryant
Super Bowl VI
Jan. 16, 1972
Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt, USAFA Cadet Chorale, U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team
Super Bowl VII
Jan. 14, 1973
Michigan Marching Band, Andy Williams, Woody Herman
Super Bowl VIII
Jan. 13, 1974
Texas Longhorns Band, Judy Mallett
Super Bowl IX
Jan. 12, 1975
Mercer Ellington, Grambling State Marching Band
Super Bowl X
Jan. 18, 1976
Up with People
Super Bowl XI
Jan. 9, 1977
Los Angeles Unified All-City Band, New Mouseketeers
Super Bowl XII
Jan. 15, 1978
Tyler Apache, The Apache Band, Belles Drill Team, Pete Fountain, Al Hirt
Super Bowl XIII
Jan. 21, 1979
Ken Hamilton
Super Bowl XIV
Jan. 20, 1980
Up with People, Grambling State Marching Band
Super Bowl XV
Jan. 25, 1981
Southern Marching Band, Helen O'Connell
Super Bowl XVI
Jan. 24, 1982
Up with People
Super Bowl XVII
Jan. 30, 1983
Los Angeles Super Drill Team
Super Bowl XVIII
Jan. 22, 1984
Florida Marching Band, Florida State Marching Band
Super Bowl XIX
Jan. 20, 1985
Tops in Blue
Super Bowl XX
Jan. 26, 1986
Up with People
Super Bowl XXI
Jan. 25, 1987
Mickey Rooney, George Burns, Grambling State Marching Band, USC Marching Band, Disney Characters
Super Bowl XXII
Jan. 31, 1988
San Diego State Marching Band, Cal-State Northridge Marching Band, USC Marching Band
Super Bowl XXIII
Jan. 22, 1989
Elvis Presto
Super Bowl XXIV
Jan. 28, 1990
Doug Kershaw, Pete Fountain, Irma Thomas, Nicholls State Marching Band, Southern Marching Band, USL Marching Band
Super Bowl XXV
Jan. 27, 1991
New Kids on the Block
Super Bowl XXVI
Jan. 26, 1992
Gloria Estefan, Minnesota Marching Band
Super Bowl XXVII
Jan. 31, 1993
Michael Jackson
Super Bowl XXVIII
Jan. 30, 1994
Travis Tritt, Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, The Judds
Super Bowl XXIX
Jan. 29, 1995
Patti LaBelle, Teddy Pendergrass, Tony Bennett, Arturo Sandoval, Miami Sound Machine, Indiana Jones
Super Bowl XXX
Jan. 28, 1996
Diana Ross
Super Bowl XXXI
Jan. 26, 1997
The Blues Brothers, ZZ Top, James Brown
Super Bowl XXXII
Jan. 25, 1998
Boyz II Men, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Grambling State Marching Band
Super Bowl XXXIII
Jan. 31, 1999
Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Savion Glover
Super Bowl XXXIV
Jan. 30, 2000
Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton
Super Bowl XXXV
Jan. 28, 2001
Aerosmith, NSYNC
Super Bowl XXXVI
Feb. 3, 2002
U2
Super Bowl XXXVII
Jan. 26, 2003
Shania Twain, No Doubt
Super Bowl XXXVIII
Feb. 1, 2004
Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy, Nelly, Kid Rock, Jessica Simpson
Super Bowl XXXIX
Feb. 6, 2005
Paul McCartney
Super Bowl XL
Feb. 5, 2006
The Rolling Stones
Super Bowl XLI
Feb. 4, 2007
Prince
Super Bowl XLII
Feb. 3, 2008
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Super Bowl XLIII
Feb. 1, 2009
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
Super Bowl XLIV
Feb. 7, 2010
The Who
Super Bowl XLV
Feb. 6, 2011
The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash
Super Bowl XLVI
Feb. 5, 2012
Madonna, LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green, Andy Lewis
Super Bowl XLVII
Feb. 3, 2013
Beyonce, Destiny's Child
Super Bowl XLVIII
Feb. 2, 2014
Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers
Super Bowl XLIX
Feb. 1, 2015
Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott
Super Bowl 50
Feb. 7, 2016
Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson
Super Bowl LI
Feb. 5, 2017
Lady Gaga
Super Bowl LII
Feb. 4, 2018
Justin Timberlake
Super Bowl LIII
Feb. 3, 2019
Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi
Super Bowl LIV
Feb. 2, 2020
Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin
Super Bowl LV
Feb. 7, 2021
The Weeknd
Super Bowl LVI
Feb. 13, 2022
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent
Super Bowl LVII
Feb. 12, 2023
Rihanna
Super Bowl LVIII
Feb. 11, 2024
Usher, Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil' Jon, Ludacris
Super Bowl LIX
Feb. 9, 2025
Kendrick Lamar