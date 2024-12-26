Zach Ertz Says Postgame Run-In With Nick Sirianni Was 'Blown Way Out of Proportion'
In the aftermath of the Washington Commanders' stunning comeback victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, reports emerged of a spat between tight end Zach Ertz and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.
The reports indicated the two had to be separated by Philadelphia's head of security, "Big Dom" DiSandro while heading back to their respective locker rooms.
Asked by reporters about the incident on Thursday, Ertz said that there's no bad blood between the two and claimed the media was blowing things out of proportion.
"I'm not really going to get into the specifics, but just two people that really love to compete. Nick and I had a great relationship when I was there, we still have a great relationship. I think it's definitely been blown way out of proportion. We spoke, we're good. There's no ill feelings on my part and I don't think there's any ill feelings on his part," Ertz said.
Ertz didn't deny the two had some sort of exchange, but he made clear that it wasn't nearly as dramatic as what's been reported.
"Just something in the heat of the moment. Probably got blown out of proportion and maybe a misunderstanding but at the end of the day, he and I are fine. Everyone knows how I feel about that place and that building, but at the same time, I love being here. So everything's been blown way out of proportion," he concluded.
Ertz played for the Eagles from 2013 to 2021. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals midway through the '21 season. 2024 is his first season with the Commanders, and Sunday marked his first time at Lincoln Financial Field as a member of Philadelphia's division rivals. He had one catch for 12 yards in the win.