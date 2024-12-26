Nick Sirianni, Zach Ertz Had to Be Separated by Eagles Security After Commanders Game
The Philadelphia Eagles continue to be an organization cloaked in drama despite a successful season.
Reports surfaced this week that Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had to be separated after Washington beat Philadelphia in Week 16.
Ertz played for the Eagles from 2013 to 2021, but was traded away from the team during Sirianni's first season in Philly. It appears there might be some lingering hard feelings.
During postgame handshakes after the Commanders beat the Eagles 36-33 last week, Ertz and Sirianni got into an altercation and had to be separated by Eagles security officer Dom "Big Dom" DiSandro.
The Philadelphia Inquirer has more:
Neither the Eagles coach nor the Washington tight end wanted to get into what happened afterward in Landover, Md. on Sunday, but their brief dust-up saw Ertz take exception to a comment Sirianni made about his performance in the game, sources familiar with the incident told The Inquirer.
Sirianni reportedly felt bad about the incident and later called Ertz to apologize:
The coach would later call his former player and apologize over a Zoom conference call, sources said. The ex-Eagles tight end played for Sirianni in the coach’s first year in Philadelphia. A Super Bowl champion, Ertz was traded midseason to the Cardinals.
This wasn't the first eye-opening moment Sirianni has had this season. He got into it with his own defensive line coach on the sideline and was seen talking trash to fans in the stands earlier in the season.
The loss to the Commanders snapped a 10-game winning streak, so the 43-year-old head coach was undoubtedly frustrated by that. His team is 12-3 on the season and has clinched the NFC East. It has been a great campaign, but he'll need to keep his emotions in check if Philadelphia hopes to win a Super Bowl.