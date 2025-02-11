Mics Picked Up Eagles LB Predicting He Would Intercept Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl
In this story:
The Philadelphia Eagles were able to shut down Patrick Mahomes for much of Super Bowl LIX and rolled to a 40-22 win that was powered by a defense that could do nothing wrong against the two-time defending champions.
If you needed any more proof of just how locked-in the Eagles were on defense, check out this video below of linebacker Zack Baun calling his shot while sitting on the bench.
Baun told his teammates that he was going to intercept Mahomes and then went out on the field and ... intercepted a pass from Mahomes. His pick came late in the first half and led to a touchdown that put Philadelphia up 24-0 at halftime.
Baun did indeed get one, and soon he'll be getting a Super Bowl ring.
More From Around the NFL
Published