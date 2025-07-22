Colts Captain Pays Tribute to Caitlin Clark During His Arrival to Training Camp
The Colts begin training camp in Westfield, Ind. today, and for linebacker and team captain Zaire Franklin, it is an opportunity to show his fellow Indianapolis star athlete Caitlin Clark some love.
Franklin, a second-team All-Pro last season, pulled up to camp holding two very notable items: a giant boombox, and a pair of Nike's—specifically the blue Caitlin Clark edition of the Nike V Protros.
He topped off the look with a Colts shirt and a Phillies hat, a nod to his hometown, NL East-leading MLB team.
The Colts star may have had the inside track to the sneakers, as they reportedly sold out in just minutes after Nike put them up for sale late last month.
Franklin, a seventh-round pick out of Syracuse in 2018 has become a fan favorite in Indianapolis, working his way into the starting lineup for a pair of games in his rookie year. He was named a team captain in 2020, before he even broke through to become a regular starter on defense. Now, he is one of the league's most prolific tacklers, leading the NFL with 173 stops in '24.
The city's other star athletes have embraced Clark, whose star power has elevated her Fever into one of the WNBA's biggest draws, and one of Indiana's most popular teams.