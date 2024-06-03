Panthers vs. Oilers Series Odds, Prediction and Pick for Stanley Cup Final
The stage is set for the Stanley Cup Final. For the first time in his career, we'll get to see the best hockey player on the planet, Connor McDavid, compete on the sport's biggest stage as he aims to win the first Stanley Cup of his career.
He and the Edmonton Oilers will take on the Florida Panthers, who have fought their way back to the final after falling short against the Vegas Golden Knights in this spot last year.
Let's take a look at the odds to win the final, including the exact series outcome odds, and then I'll give you my prediction.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Stanley Cup Odds
- Oilers +106
- Panthers -128
Stanley Cup Final Exact Outcome Odds
- Oilers win 4-0 +1400
- Oilers win 4-1 +700
- Oilers win 4-2 +460
- Oilers win 4-3 +550
- Panthers win 4-0 +1100
- Panthers win 4-1 +500
- Panthers win 4-2 +490
- Panthers win 4-3 +410
Stanley Cup Final Prediction
When it comes to season-long metrics, these two teams matchup as well as the odds indicate they do. '
The Panthers and Oilers ranked second and third in CORSI% respectively while Edmonton outranked Florida in expected goals percentage, finishing first compared to the Panthers at third. The Oilers also led the NHL in high-danger scoring chance differential at +4.55 per 60 minutes of play with the Panthers coming in at +2.66
The Panthers do have the clear advantage in net. Sergei Bobrovsky had a .915 save percentage in the regular season along with a .908 save percentage in these playoffs. Stuart Skinner of the Oilers has been their biggest weakness in the postseason. Despite the solid .905 save percentage in the regular season, he has a save percentage of .897 in the playoffs. With that being said, he stepped up in a big way in both Game 6 and Game 7 against the starts, stopping 53-of-55 shots in those two series-clinching games.
So, which side should we bet on?
I'm sticking with my preseason Stanley Cup prediction and taking the Oilers to win this series. The greatest players find ways to win and I firmly believe this is McDavid's time. This is the best team he's had surrounding him in his career and Skinner may be finally finding his stride between the pipes heading into the final.
The Oilers' ability to create scoring chances is unmatched and they have an advantage over the Panthers on special teams as well. As long as Skinner can keep it together in net, Edmonton will prove to be the better team.
Prediction: Oilers (+106) win in six games (+460)
