10 Players Sent to Penalty Box After Tempers Flare in Kraken-Capitals Game
Referees had their hands full after a skirmish broke out between the Seattle Kraken and Washington Capitals during the third period of Sunday's game.
Officials were forced to stop play when things got a bit rowdy after Tom Wilson was seen cross checking Josh Mahura multiple times as the two were tangled up along the boards. That sparked off a team-wide brawl, and although no one dropped the gloves, players from both teams were getting after one another.
When the referees were finally able to settle things down after more than a minute, all 10 players on the ice were issued penalties. As such, the five players from each team were crammed into their respective penalty box like sardines.
Talk about a tight squeeze.
Among the Capitals players who were hit with a two-minute roughing minor included Wilson, John Carlson, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Trevor Van Riemsdyk. Meanwhile, Brandon Duhaime was issued a four-minute roughing penalty along with a game misconduct for his actions in the skirmish.
On the side of Seattle, Tye Kartye, John Hayden, Mahura, Brandon Montour and Mikey Eyssimont were issued two-minute roughing penalties, while Hayden was also handed a 10-minute misconduct penalty.