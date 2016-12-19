NHL

Donald Trump picks Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola as Army secretary

Associated Press
Monday December 19th, 2016

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as Army secretary.

Viola was introduced as the nominee Monday. Trump says Viola, a 1977 West Point graduate, is "living proof of the American dream."

Viola bought the Panthers in 2013 for about $250 million.

"We are honored and humbled to see Mr. Viola nominated as the Secretary of the Army. We could not be more proud for Vinnie and his dedication to our country," Panthers President and CEO Matthew Caldwell said in a statement.

Tracing the unusual path of Panthers assistant GM Eric Joyce

If Viola is approved for the civilian post, ownership of the NHL club would remain in his family. Viola would step down from his roles as chairman and governor of the team, and Doug Cifu would assume those duties. Cifu is currently the vice chairman and alternate governor.

