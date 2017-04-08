NHL

2017 NHL playoff schedule

1:51 | NHL
Will other NHL players follow Alexander Ovechkin and play in 2018 Olympics?

Full schedule for the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NHL

M1 Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs W2

Russian-led Capitals bringing Washington together in quest for elusive Stanley Cup

Maple Leafs beginning to look like the playoff team Toronto has been waiting for

Oshie has opportunity to be playoff X-factor for Capitals

• Illustrated Review: Maple Leafs’ power play reinvigorated by shot volume, new talent

M1 Series Schedule W2
Game   Time TV
1 TOR @ WSH Apr. 13, 7 p.m. ET USA, CBC, TVA Sports
2 TOR @ WSH Apr. 15, 7 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
3 WSH @ TOR Apr. 17, 7 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
4 WSH @ TOR Apr. 19, 7 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
5 TOR @ WSH Apr. 21, TBD TBD
6 WSH @ TOR Apr. 23, TBD TBD
7 TOR @ WSH Apr. 25, TBD TBD
*if necessary
NHL

M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets M3

Penguins D Letang to have neck surgery, out for playoffs

Sid and the Kids: Crosby thriving with Sheary, Guentzel

Jackets' Atkinson enjoys career year despite still being the 'smallest guy on the ice'

Talking a Blue Streak: The tale of a starless Blue Jackets team that's atop the league

M2 Series Schedule M3
Game   Time TV
1 CBJ @ PIT Apr. 12, 7:30 p.m. ET USA, SN 360, TVA Sports
2 CBJ @ PIT Apr. 14, 7 p.m. ET NHLN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
3 PIT @ CBJ Apr. 16, 6 p.m. ET CNBC, SN 360, TVA Sports
4 PIT @ CBJ Apr. 18, 7:30 p.m. ET CNBC, SN 360, TVA Sports
5 CBJ @ PIT Apr. 20, TBD TBD
6 PIT @ CBJ Apr. 23, TBD TBD
7 CBJ @ PIT Apr. 25, TBD TBD

 

NHL

A1 Montreal Canadiens vs. W1 New York Rangers

For Rangers forward Kevin Hayes, New York turning out to be a happy place

Shea Weber leading by example while adjusting to life in Montreal

Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich finding his stride in first NHL season

Montreal, steeped in tradition, finds success with non-traditional star Alexander Radulov

A1 Series Schedule W1
Game   Time TV
1 NYR @ MTL Apr. 12, 7 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
2 NYR @ MTL Apr. 14, 7 p.m. ET USA, CBC, TVA Sports
3 MTL @ NYR Apr. 16, 7 p.m. ET NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
4 MTL @ NYR Apr. 18, 7 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
*5 NYR @ MTL Apr. 20, TBD TBD
*6 MTL @ NYR Apr. 22, TBD TBD
*7 NYR @ MTL Apr. 24, TBD TBD
*if necessary
NHL

A2 Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins A3

Well-traveled Mike Condon providing consistency in net for Senators

Illustrated Review: Breaking down the options on the Bruins' top line wing

Everything aligning for Bruins’ Pastrnak in breakout season

Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo making the most of 'pretty crazy' rookie ride

A2 Series Schedule A3
Game   Time TV
1 BOS @ OTT Apr. 12, 7 p.m. ET NHLN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
2 BOS @ OTT Apr. 15, 3 p.m. ET NBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
3 OTT @ BOS Apr. 17, 7 p.m. ET CNBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
4 OTT @ BOS Apr. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET USA, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
*5 BOS @ OTT Apr. 21, TBD TBD
*6 OTT @ BOS Apr. 23, TBD TBD
*7 BOS @ OTT Apr. 26, TBD TBD
*if necessary

 

NHL

C1 Chicago Blackhawks vs. W2 Nashville Predators

Smaller players finding roles in NHL thanks to bigger emphasis on speed and skill

Illustrated Review: The NHL's most effective slap shot belongs to Artemi Panarin

Video: P.K. Subban tears up during Canadiens’ tribute on return to Montreal

From Sweden to Music City, Forsberg, Arvidsson leading Preds

C1 Series Schedule W2
Game   Time TV
1 NSH @ OTT Apr. 13, 8 p.m. ET NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA
2 NSH @ OTT Apr. 15, 7 p.m. ET NBC, Sportsnet, TVA
3 OTT @ NSH Apr. 17, 9:30 p.m. ET CNBC, SN ONE, TVA Sports
4 OTT @ NSH Apr. 20, TBD SN 360, TVA Sports
*5 NSH @ OTT Apr. 22, TBD TBD
*6 OTT @ NSH Apr. 24, TBD TBD
*7 NSH @ OTT Apr.26, TBD TBD
*if necessary

 

NHL

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues

Despite limited history, St. Louis's hockey roots have grown deep

Headfirst approach fueling Devan Dubnyk’s hot start with Wild

The Blues are red-hot after the unlikeliest coaching change of the year

Q&A: Bruce Boudreau on how his up-and-down hockey career taught him to be a good coach

C2 Series Schedule W3
Game   Time TV
1 STL @ MIN Apr. 12, 9:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN 360, TVA Sports
2 STL @ MIN Apr. 14, 8 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN 360, TVA Sports
3 MIN @ STL Apr. 16, 3 p.m. ET NBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
4 MIN @ STL Apr. 19, 9:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, SN 360, TVA Sports
*5 STL @ MIN Apr. 22, TBD TBD
*6 MIN @ STL Apr. 24, TBD TBD
*7 STL @ MIN Apr. 26, TBD TBD
*if necessary

 

NHL

P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. W1 Calgary Flames

The Moose has settled in: Brian Elliott backstopping the Flames' playoff hunt

Anaheim Ducks to start playoffs without injured D Cam Fowler

Glen Gulutzan Q&A: On coaching philosophy, Calgary and a promise he still hasn't delivered

Enforcer? Prankster? Humanitarian? Ducks' defenseman Kevin Bieksa fits all categories

P1 Series Schedule W1
Game   Time TV
1 CGY @ ANA Apr. 13, 10:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
2 CGY @ ANA Apr. 15, 10:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
3 ANA @ CGY Apr. 17, 10 p.m. ET NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
4 ANA @ CGY Apr. 19, 10 p.m. ET USA, CBC, TVA Sports
*5 CGY @ ANA Apr. 21, TBD TBD
*6 ANA @ CGY Apr. 23, TBD TBD
*7 CGY @ ANA Apr. 25, TBD TBD
*if necessary

 

NHL

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks P3

At just 20 years old, Connor McDavid easily earning role of Oilers' captain

Sharks Cs Thornton, Couture remain sidelined by injuries

Gentle giant Patrick Maroon finally finding his way with the Oilers

Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer talks long roadtrips, TV and legal advice

P2 Series Schedule P3
Game   Time TV
1 SJS @ EDM Apr. 12, 10 p.m. ET USA, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
2 SJS @ EDM Apr. 14, 10:30 p.m. ET NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
3 EDM @ SJS Apr. 16, 10 p.m. ET NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
4 EDM @ SJS Apr. 18, 10 p.m. ET NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
*5 SJS @ EDM Apr. 20, TBD TBD
*6 EDM @ SJS Apr. 22, TBD TBD
*7 SJS @ EDM Apr. 24, TBD TBD
*if necessary

 

