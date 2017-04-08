2017 NHL playoff schedule
Full schedule for the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
M1 Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs W2
|M1
|Series Schedule
|W2
|Game
|Time
|TV
|1
|TOR @ WSH
|Apr. 13, 7 p.m. ET
|USA, CBC, TVA Sports
|2
|TOR @ WSH
|Apr. 15, 7 p.m. ET
|NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
|3
|WSH @ TOR
|Apr. 17, 7 p.m. ET
|NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
|4
|WSH @ TOR
|Apr. 19, 7 p.m. ET
|NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
|5
|TOR @ WSH
|Apr. 21, TBD
|TBD
|6
|WSH @ TOR
|Apr. 23, TBD
|TBD
|7
|TOR @ WSH
|Apr. 25, TBD
|TBD
|*if necessary
M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets M3
|M2
|Series Schedule
|M3
|Game
|Time
|TV
|1
|CBJ @ PIT
|Apr. 12, 7:30 p.m. ET
|USA, SN 360, TVA Sports
|2
|CBJ @ PIT
|Apr. 14, 7 p.m. ET
|NHLN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
|3
|PIT @ CBJ
|Apr. 16, 6 p.m. ET
|CNBC, SN 360, TVA Sports
|4
|PIT @ CBJ
|Apr. 18, 7:30 p.m. ET
|CNBC, SN 360, TVA Sports
|5
|CBJ @ PIT
|Apr. 20, TBD
|TBD
|6
|PIT @ CBJ
|Apr. 23, TBD
|TBD
|7
|CBJ @ PIT
|Apr. 25, TBD
|TBD
A1 Montreal Canadiens vs. W1 New York Rangers
|A1
|Series Schedule
|W1
|Game
|Time
|TV
|1
|NYR @ MTL
|Apr. 12, 7 p.m. ET
|NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
|2
|NYR @ MTL
|Apr. 14, 7 p.m. ET
|USA, CBC, TVA Sports
|3
|MTL @ NYR
|Apr. 16, 7 p.m. ET
|NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
|4
|MTL @ NYR
|Apr. 18, 7 p.m. ET
|NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
|*5
|NYR @ MTL
|Apr. 20, TBD
|TBD
|*6
|MTL @ NYR
|Apr. 22, TBD
|TBD
|*7
|NYR @ MTL
|Apr. 24, TBD
|TBD
|*if necessary
A2 Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins A3
|A2
|Series Schedule
|A3
|Game
|Time
|TV
|1
|BOS @ OTT
|Apr. 12, 7 p.m. ET
|NHLN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
|2
|BOS @ OTT
|Apr. 15, 3 p.m. ET
|NBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
|3
|OTT @ BOS
|Apr. 17, 7 p.m. ET
|CNBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
|4
|OTT @ BOS
|Apr. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET
|USA, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
|*5
|BOS @ OTT
|Apr. 21, TBD
|TBD
|*6
|OTT @ BOS
|Apr. 23, TBD
|TBD
|*7
|BOS @ OTT
|Apr. 26, TBD
|TBD
|*if necessary
C1 Chicago Blackhawks vs. W2 Nashville Predators
|C1
|Series Schedule
|W2
|Game
|Time
|TV
|1
|NSH @ OTT
|Apr. 13, 8 p.m. ET
|NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA
|2
|NSH @ OTT
|Apr. 15, 7 p.m. ET
|NBC, Sportsnet, TVA
|3
|OTT @ NSH
|Apr. 17, 9:30 p.m. ET
|CNBC, SN ONE, TVA Sports
|4
|OTT @ NSH
|Apr. 20, TBD
|SN 360, TVA Sports
|*5
|NSH @ OTT
|Apr. 22, TBD
|TBD
|*6
|OTT @ NSH
|Apr. 24, TBD
|TBD
|*7
|NSH @ OTT
|Apr.26, TBD
|TBD
|*if necessary
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
|C2
|Series Schedule
|W3
|Game
|Time
|TV
|1
|STL @ MIN
|Apr. 12, 9:30 p.m. ET
|NBCSN, SN 360, TVA Sports
|2
|STL @ MIN
|Apr. 14, 8 p.m. ET
|NBCSN, SN 360, TVA Sports
|3
|MIN @ STL
|Apr. 16, 3 p.m. ET
|NBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
|4
|MIN @ STL
|Apr. 19, 9:30 p.m. ET
|NBCSN, SN 360, TVA Sports
|*5
|STL @ MIN
|Apr. 22, TBD
|TBD
|*6
|MIN @ STL
|Apr. 24, TBD
|TBD
|*7
|STL @ MIN
|Apr. 26, TBD
|TBD
|*if necessary
P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. W1 Calgary Flames
|P1
|Series Schedule
|W1
|Game
|Time
|TV
|1
|CGY @ ANA
|Apr. 13, 10:30 p.m. ET
|NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
|2
|CGY @ ANA
|Apr. 15, 10:30 p.m. ET
|NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
|3
|ANA @ CGY
|Apr. 17, 10 p.m. ET
|NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
|4
|ANA @ CGY
|Apr. 19, 10 p.m. ET
|USA, CBC, TVA Sports
|*5
|CGY @ ANA
|Apr. 21, TBD
|TBD
|*6
|ANA @ CGY
|Apr. 23, TBD
|TBD
|*7
|CGY @ ANA
|Apr. 25, TBD
|TBD
|*if necessary
P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks P3
|P2
|Series Schedule
|P3
|Game
|Time
|TV
|1
|SJS @ EDM
|Apr. 12, 10 p.m. ET
|USA, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
|2
|SJS @ EDM
|Apr. 14, 10:30 p.m. ET
|NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
|3
|EDM @ SJS
|Apr. 16, 10 p.m. ET
|NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
|4
|EDM @ SJS
|Apr. 18, 10 p.m. ET
|NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
|*5
|SJS @ EDM
|Apr. 20, TBD
|TBD
|*6
|EDM @ SJS
|Apr. 22, TBD
|TBD
|*7
|SJS @ EDM
|Apr. 24, TBD
|TBD
|*if necessary