How to watch the NHL playoffs online: Live stream, TV info

The Stanley Cup playoffs are underway, as the Penguins look to defend last year’s title and a host of other contenders make pushes to hoist the trophy.

The favorites are the Washington Capitals, despite their record of flaming out in the postseason. The Caps are once again won the Presidents Cup and will have home-ice advantage throughout the 2017 postseason. 

The Blackhawks are the top-seeded team in the Western Conference. Chicago is looking to win the Stanley Cup for the fourth time in eight seasons. 

Stream the games online with NBC Sports Live.

