Paralyzed NWHL player Denna Laing teams up with ex-NHLer to finish Boston Marathon
Former NHL player Bobby Carpenter and NWHL player Denna Laing teamed up to finish the Boston Marathon in 4:32:30 on Monday.
Laing, 25, sustained a serious spinal cord injury during the 2015 Winter Classic while playing for the Boston Pride, paralyzing her and forcing her to use a wheelchair.
Carpenter, 53, last played in the NHL in 1999 with the Devils. Over his 16-year career, he played with the Devils, Capitals, Rangers, Kings and Bruins.
Here's video of the pair crossing the finish line.
Amazing. Way to go @dlaing14 so inspirational #bostonmarathon2017 pic.twitter.com/etNG4lkfXu— Josephine Pucci (@josephinepucci) April 17, 2017
Hockey star Hilary Knight also snapped a picture with her fellow players on the course.
Cheering on @dlaing14 !! #14Strong #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/EsOaGJP2TL— Hilary Knight (@Hilary_Knight) April 17, 2017
Congratulations to former NHL star Bobby Carpenter and NWHL player Denna Laing on completing this year’s race in 4:32:30! pic.twitter.com/jXlSvQGhu9— Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 17, 2017
Team Denna has raised more than $80,000 for Journey Forward Inc., an organization that helps people who have suffered spinal cord injuries. The team's original goal was to raise $53,000.