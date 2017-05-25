The Most Expensive Stadiums Built in the U.S.

Chris Kunitz scored his second goal of the game in double overtime to send Pittsburgh past Ottawa, 3–2 and seal the Eastern Conference Finals.

The defending champion Penguins will return to the Stanley Cup Finals after his slapshot found the net with 14:51 left in the period.

The game had gone to overtime tied 2–2, after Pittsburgh took leads in the second and third periods and Ottawa answered each time. Ryan Dzingel scored the tying goal at the 14:41 mark in the third period to force overtime. One scoreless overtime period elapsed before Kunitz struck early into the second OT.

The Senators entered the game 0–5 all time when playing in a Game 7. They now have the most Game 7 losses of any franchise ever across major American sports.