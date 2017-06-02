The game is called basketball. Not the sport lorded over by LeBron and Steph, mind you, but a bastardized version built for ice. The setup: Scooch both hockey nets closer together and overturn them, so the openings face down and the tops point toward the red line. The goal: Shoot the puck into the small, semicircle-shaped area above the crossbar -- nothing but net.



Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh, eight hours before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final, a spirited session gets underway at PPG Paints Arena. The rest of the rink is empty and quiet, save for the occasional PING! of pucks hitting iron, and the shrieks of "F---!" that invariably follow. The most ebullient hooper also happens to be the oldest. At 59 years old, Nashville assistant Kevin McCarthy can still hang just fine, thank you very much, zipping around with his younger colleagues on the coaching staff and the Predators' much-younger extra skaters.

This is rare to see, and not just because the former defenseman maintained some of the puck-moving skills from his playing career, which on this day helps the team of Nashville coaches beat the extras, 3-2. "When the head coach might be pouty and grumpy, never Cato," explains NBC Sports analyst and retired goalie Brian Boucher. "Never. Always happy." After all, McCarthy's ubiquitous nickname -- Cato -- was born out of an attempt to startle a teammate by leaping from a hotel closet, a la Inspector Clouseau's sneaky sidekick from "The Pink Panther."

Which explains precisely why, after 14 seasons spanning three cities, McCarthy continues to serve as the amiable sidekick and emotional counterweight of Nashville's fiery, fist-pumping bench boss, Peter Laviolette. They won the 2006 Stanley Cup in Carolina. They reached the 2010 final with Philadelphia. Now, together still, they face the challenge of pulling Nashville back from a 2-0 series deficit entering Saturday's Game 3. "Kevin is probably the person that I've learned the most from through the course of the years," Laviolette says. "He's good for me. He's calm sometimes when I'm not, a voice of reason sometimes when I'm not."



On a tactical level, McCarthy is responsible for directing the Predators' penalty kill and forwards, even though he spent 537 regular-season NHL games manning the blue line. But he also serves as the steadily smiling face greeting players with a cheery "good morning" at the practice rink, the encouraging shoulder on which anyone can lean. "When you have a coach who can be hard on you sometimes, who can be positive and negative, you need a guy to balance that out," says Zolnierczyk. "I think Cato does a great job of that and he's a big reason why he and Lavi have stuck together all those years.

"There are going to be times the head coach is pissed off, or not looking to be super social, or you can tell the air is just pretty dry in the room," says Zolnierczyk, who also played under Laviolette and McCarthy in Philadelphia. "But Cato has a good approach at realizing there's always a new day."



And today in Pittsburgh, that means basketball. The game ends with some animated disagreement over a questionable line change by the coaches' team -- "A little snap show," says Zolnierczyk, who slams his stick in anger while storming off -- but, as usual, McCarthy plays the role of peacemaker. As everyone else cools down by stretching, he circles the ice to clean up pucks, doing the dirty work, though he could just as easily pull rank and skip out early.

But that wouldn't be Cato. Much has changed since he and Laviolette first linked up. He's a proud grandfather now. Owns a Stanley Cup ring, too. And yet, he says, "you always think, I'll be back again, and then it's 2006 and 2010 and now 2017, and you realize that this might be the last one -- you never know. You have to appreciate where you are in the moment."