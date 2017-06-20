Who will take the top spot in this year's NHL draft?

The NHL has unveiled the new jerseys and uniforms for the upcoming apparel switch from Reebok to Adidas.

Adidas will have the rights to the NHL on-ice jerseys after inking a seven-year deal. Fanatics inked a large deal with the league to provide fans with replica jerseys.

The Vegas Golden Knights also unveiled the first uniforms in franchise history.

Check out the new uniforms below:

JUST IN: New adidas NHL jerseys/sweaters pic.twitter.com/g0HEdWO9sN — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 21, 2017

New Vegas Golden Knights uniform pic.twitter.com/lyn0wUKVLg — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 21, 2017

The new sweaters feature a lot of the similar patterns seen on the Adidas World Cup of Hockey uniforms.