NHL

NHL unveils new Adidas jerseys, Vegas Golden Knights debut sweaters

1:00 | NHL
Who will take the top spot in this year's NHL draft?
Chris Chavez
43 minutes ago

The NHL has unveiled the new jerseys and uniforms for the upcoming apparel switch from Reebok to Adidas.

Adidas will have the rights to the NHL on-ice jerseys after inking a seven-year deal. Fanatics inked a large deal with the league to provide fans with replica jerseys.

The Vegas Golden Knights also unveiled the first uniforms in franchise history.

Check out the new uniforms below:

The new sweaters feature a lot of the similar patterns seen on the Adidas World Cup of Hockey uniforms.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters