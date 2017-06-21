NHL

NHL Awards Show winners: Hart Trophy, Norris Trophy, Vezina Trophy and more

Fleury among players exposed for Vegas NHL expansion draft
The 2017 NHL Awards were held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday night with the expansion draft also being held for the addition of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Actor Joe Manganiello hosted the awards show. 

Below is a full list of the awards and the finalists. Each winner is bolded:

Hart Trophy (awarded to the league MVP): Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Sergei Bobrovsky.

Norris Trophy (awarded to the best defenseman): Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson, Victor Hedman

Vezina Trophy (awarded to the best goaltender): Sergei Bobrovsky, Braden Holtby, Carey Price.

Calder Trophy (awarded to the top rookie): Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine, Zach Werenski.

Selke Trophy (awarded to the best defensive forward): Ryan Kesler, Patrice Bergeron, Mikko Koivu.

Lady Byng Trophy (awarded to the​ most gentlemanly forward): Johnny GaudreauVladimir TarasenkoMikael Granlund.

Masterton Trophy (awarded to the dedication / perseverance): Craig Anderson, Andrew Cogliano, Derek Ryan.

Ted Lindsay Award (awarded to the MVP as voted by the players): Brent Burns, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid.

Jack Adams Award (awarded to the best coach): Mike Babcock, Todd McLellan, John Tortorella.

General Manager of the Year: Peter Chiarelli, Pierre Dorion, David Poile.

