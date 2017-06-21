The Vegas Golden Knights announced their full roster during the NHL Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

The Golden Knights submitted their picks for the expansion draft on Wednesday morning.

Below is a list of some of the projected player selections by the Vegas Knights, not including players acquired via trade, according to various media reports:

Vegas Golden Knights Expansion picks Calvin Pickard G Lukas Sbisa D Teemu Pulkkinen F Jon Merrill D William Carrier F Cody Eakin F Tomas Nosek F Jonathan Marchessault F Brayden McNabb D Connor Brickley F Chris Thorburn F Pierre-Edouard Bellemare F Jason Garrison D J-F Berube G James Neal F Deryk Engelland D Brandon Leipsic F Colin Miller D Marc Methot D David Schlemko D David Perron F Oscar Lindberg F Griffin Reinhart D Alexei Emelin D

Non-selection acquistions by the Golden Knights:

• 2017 6th round pick acquired from BUF

• F Reilly Smith (FLA) acquired via trade for a 2018 4th round pick

• 2017 5th round pick acquired from CAR

• Nikita Gusev, 2017 2nd round pick and 2018 4th round pick acquired from TBL

• F Mikhail Grabovski, D Jake Bischoff, 2017 1st round pick and 2019 2nd round pick from NYI

Vegas had to fill out its roster by selecting one player from each of the 30 teams’ unprotected lists, choosing 14 forwards, nine defenseman and three goalies. It also needed to take at least 20 players who are under contract for the 2017-18 season and may not buy out anu players it picks until after the its first season.