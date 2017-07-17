2017 NHL Draft: Nico Hischier goes No. 1 to Devils, Flyers take Nolan Patrick at No. 2

It's hard to get tickets to a Stanley Cup final game. It's even harder to win free tickets.

On June 2, Andrew Fudge attempted to win a pair of free tickets to the Stanley Cup final in Nashville to cheer on the Predators.

He then tried again on June 5.

And he won.

The only problem, he never checked his Twitter DMs.

@NHL can I go die now... just now found this since I don't check twitter often. pic.twitter.com/nfhmdvYkqG — Andrew Fudge (@lilfudge07) July 17, 2017

As if we need another reason to be constantly checking our phones.

It's a shame that Andrew missed out on this chance, but maybe it was for the best. The tickets were for Game 6, which the Predators lost 2-0, clinching the Stanley Cup for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

If there is anything to learn from this situation, it is to remember that there is always something going down in the DMs.