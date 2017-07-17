Predators fan learns he won tickets to Stanley Cup final in July
It's hard to get tickets to a Stanley Cup final game. It's even harder to win free tickets.
On June 2, Andrew Fudge attempted to win a pair of free tickets to the Stanley Cup final in Nashville to cheer on the Predators.
#TDPreds let's do this! pic.twitter.com/vg8LLKRzrf— Andrew Fudge (@lilfudge07) June 2, 2017
He then tried again on June 5.
C'mon sweet Stanley Cup Free tickets!! #tdpreds pic.twitter.com/9anl2Hwipe— Andrew Fudge (@lilfudge07) June 5, 2017
And he won.
The only problem, he never checked his Twitter DMs.
@NHL can I go die now... just now found this since I don't check twitter often. pic.twitter.com/nfhmdvYkqG— Andrew Fudge (@lilfudge07) July 17, 2017
As if we need another reason to be constantly checking our phones.
It's a shame that Andrew missed out on this chance, but maybe it was for the best. The tickets were for Game 6, which the Predators lost 2-0, clinching the Stanley Cup for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
If there is anything to learn from this situation, it is to remember that there is always something going down in the DMs.