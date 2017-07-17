NHL

Predators fan learns he won tickets to Stanley Cup final in July

NHL
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

It's hard to get tickets to a Stanley Cup final game. It's even harder to win free tickets.

On June 2, Andrew Fudge attempted to win a pair of free tickets to the Stanley Cup final in Nashville to cheer on the Predators.

He then tried again on June 5.

And he won.

NHL
The only problem, he never checked his Twitter DMs.

As if we need another reason to be constantly checking our phones.

It's a shame that Andrew missed out on this chance, but maybe it was for the best. The tickets were for Game 6, which the Predators lost 2-0, clinching the Stanley Cup for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

If there is anything to learn from this situation, it is to remember that there is always something going down in the DMs. 

