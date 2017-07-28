NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Nashville Predators have signed top center Ryan Johansen to an eight-year, $64 million contract, the largest deal the franchise has ever handed out.

General manager David Poile announced the deal Friday.

Poile noted he's been looking for a No. 1 center for years and believes Johansen is poised to become an elite player in the NHL. Now the Predators have him under contract at an average of $8 million a year through the 2024-25 season, and linemates Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson are signed for the next five years.

The 24-year-old Johansen tied for the lead in scoring with 61 points over 82 games this season. He had 13 points in 14 playoff games this spring before acute compartment syndrome ended his postseason in the Western Conference final.