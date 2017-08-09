College Football

Ex-UCF Kicker Donald De La Haye Drops NCAA Diss Track Video

College Football
Donald De La Haye Has a Message for NCAA
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Former UCF kicker Donald De La Haye dropped a diss track music video in which he criticizes the NCAA on his Youtube channel on Monday.

De La Haye decided to leave behind his football career after an NCAA compliance officer informed him that the video revenue that he was making from his YouTube page could make him ineligible. According to the rules, the NCAA prevents athletes from collecting revenue off anything that features their status as college athletes.

De La Haye said that he met with head coach Scott Frost in a video on Monday.

"He’s like, yeah, ‘Do you understand how many problems you are causing for this university right now. How many people’s jobs you’re putting in jeopardy,"De La Haye said. "So basically he sat me in his office and grilled me that whole time. So right off for real, I get no support from my head coaches in this whole process that I’m going through. I feel like it’s me against the NCAA and me against my coaches.”

Watch the video below:

De La Haye has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with any costs from the loss of his football scholarship.

