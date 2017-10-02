NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins Reveal 2017 Stanley Cup Championship Rings

0:37 | NHL
Pittsburgh Penguins hoist Stanley Cup, again
SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

Fresh of a second straight Stanley Cup win, the Pittsburgh Penguins rewarded themselves with another piece of championship jewelry. 

The team showed off their newest piece of bling on Monday, a ring crafted by Jostens, from 14-karat white gold and with nearly 400 hand-set diamonds totalling over nine carats. 

As per the team release, “The iconic Penguins logo rests atop a yellow gold pavé-set triangle set with 10 dazzling yellow diamonds, creating a layered, three-dimensional appearance. A .75 carat pear-shaped diamond rests in the Penguin's torso, with a subtle number "5" creating its eye, a nod to the franchise's five Stanley Cup victories. A tapered baguette sits in the end of the hockey stick and completes the logo in striking fashion.”

• Sidney Crosby or Connor McDavid? NHL Stars Make Their Pick for NHL's Best Player

It also features five white gold Stanley Cups, representing the franchise’s championship seasons, on one side, with a pair of Cups and a ‘Back-2-Back’ banner on the other. 

"It always is a very special day, and a dream come true, for an NHL player, coach or staff member to receive a Stanley Cup ring," said David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Penguins.

When the new season starts on October 4, the Pens will attempt to become the league's first three-peat champions in 35 years.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters