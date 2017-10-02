Fresh of a second straight Stanley Cup win, the Pittsburgh Penguins rewarded themselves with another piece of championship jewelry.

The team showed off their newest piece of bling on Monday, a ring crafted by Jostens, from 14-karat white gold and with nearly 400 hand-set diamonds totalling over nine carats.

As per the team release, “The iconic Penguins logo rests atop a yellow gold pavé-set triangle set with 10 dazzling yellow diamonds, creating a layered, three-dimensional appearance. A .75 carat pear-shaped diamond rests in the Penguin's torso, with a subtle number "5" creating its eye, a nod to the franchise's five Stanley Cup victories. A tapered baguette sits in the end of the hockey stick and completes the logo in striking fashion.”

Back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions.



Now that has a nice ring to it. 💍🏆



Take a closer look: https://t.co/hVvENJYYgY pic.twitter.com/J9jlJ8rGqa — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 3, 2017

It also features five white gold Stanley Cups, representing the franchise’s championship seasons, on one side, with a pair of Cups and a ‘Back-2-Back’ banner on the other.

"It always is a very special day, and a dream come true, for an NHL player, coach or staff member to receive a Stanley Cup ring," said David Morehouse, president and CEO of the Penguins.

When the new season starts on October 4, the Pens will attempt to become the league's first three-peat champions in 35 years.