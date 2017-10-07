Lightning RW J.T. Brown Raises Fist During National Anthem

Tampa Bay Lightning winger J.T. Brown raised his fist during the national anthem on Saturday to raise awareness for police brutality and racial inequality.

Stanley Kay
October 07, 2017

Tampa Bay Lightning winger J.T. Brown raised his fist during the national anthem on Saturday to raise awareness for police brutality and racial inequality. 

Brown is the first NHL player to demonstrate during the anthem this season. NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling during the pregame anthem last year to protest racial injustice, and a smattering of other athletes joined him. The protests have grown in recent weeks after President Trump called for NFL players who protest to be fired, calling them a "son of a b----." But NFL and NBA players have generally been far more willing to speak out about social issues than MLB or NHL players. 

Brown told the Tampa Bay Times this week that he was considering raising his fist during the anthem to protest. 

"Some will tell you that's disrespecting the military, well I wanted to hear it from someone who is serving, not some person on Twitter," Brown said, according to the Times. "Some thought (kneeling) it was disrespecting, but most felt that we have a right to do it, regardless of whether they agree with you or not, or would stand next to you."

Brown raised his fist before Saturday's road game against the Panthers. 

NHL players Joel Ward and Wayne Simmonds recently said they would consider kneeling during the national anthem to protest racism and inequality. Ward, Simmonds and Brown are among roughly 30 black players in the league. 

U.S. Olympians Tommie Smith and John Carlos famously raised their fists during the 1968 Olympics to protest racial injustice. 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters