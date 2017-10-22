WATCH: Team USA's Jack Hughes Scores Incredible Goal

Jack Hughes has some moves, and they're pretty darn good.

By Michael Blinn
October 22, 2017

While it's probably too early to declare a Goal of the Year at any level, that didn't stop Jack Hughes from submitting a very early, very amazing nomination.

With his U.S. National Development Team leading Green Bay 2-1 in USHL play on Sunday afternoon, Hughes sprung into action, stickhandling across the offensive zone and through several Gamblers defenders.

The goal was the second of the young season for the 16-year-old center from Orlando, to go with two assists on the day. He leads Team USA with seven points in three USHL games, tying him for third in league scoring and tops among rookies.

He's uncommitted when it comes to a possible NCAA future, and his OHL rights were drafted by Mississauga in the first round (No. 8) earlier this year. There's plenty of buzz building around him as a 2019 draft eligible skater, who's described as having "a little bit of [Connor] McDavid and [Mitch] Marner in him. He’s got the puck skills of Marner but he has a McDavid burst."

As a 5-foot-10, 157-pound forward, who, much like his highlight reel, is still growing, he's going to be a player to watch over the next few seasons—especially with moves like these to show off.

