The New York Rangers honored the victims and families of those affected by the New York City terror attack that occurred earlier Tuesday with a moment of silence before the game against Las Vegas.

Before observing the moment of silence, the Rangers' announcer asked everyone to "stand united in the face of those who threaten our freedom in New York, Las Vegas and throughout the world."

Pregame moment of silence for the victims & families affected by the tragic events that took place today. #TogetherWeAreNYC #NYCStrong pic.twitter.com/I1VHpcVcAw — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 31, 2017

The Rangers tweeted that their "thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and families affected."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims & families affected by the tragic events that took place today. #TogetherWeAreNYC #NYCStrong pic.twitter.com/qUxCCJMhM8 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 31, 2017

Eight people were killed when a lone suspect drove 20 blocks down a bike path before being shot by police, reports The New York Times.

The Golden Knights have been dealing with their own tragedy as well. On Oct. 1, a lone gunman open fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on an outdoor concert festival, killing 59 people and injuring over 400 people, according to The New York Times. Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the shooting began.

The Rangers previously honored victims of the Las Vegas shooting before a game on Oct. 5.