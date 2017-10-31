New York Rangers Hold Moment of Silence After NYC Terror Attack

The New York Rangers honored the victims and families of those affected by the New York City terror attack with a moment of silence before the game. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 31, 2017

The New York Rangers honored the victims and families of those affected by the New York City terror attack that occurred earlier Tuesday with a moment of silence before the game against Las Vegas. 

Before observing the moment of silence, the Rangers' announcer asked everyone to "stand united in the face of those who threaten our freedom in New York, Las Vegas and throughout the world."

The Rangers tweeted that their "thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and families affected."

Eight people were killed when a lone suspect drove 20 blocks down a bike path before being shot by police, reports The New York Times.

The Golden Knights have been dealing with their own tragedy as well. On Oct. 1, a lone gunman open fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on an outdoor concert festival, killing 59 people and injuring over 400 people, according to The New York Times. Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the shooting began.

NFL
NFL, Players Honor Las Vegas Shooting Victims

The Rangers previously honored victims of the Las Vegas shooting before a game on Oct. 5. 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters