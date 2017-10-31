It's pretty safe to say Nick Bonino won Halloween.

The Nashville Predators forward, along with his wife Lauren, dressed up as autograph-seeking hockey fans and tricked his teammates into giving up those sweet, sweet signatures.

Oh, and as an added bonus, they had teammate P.K. Subban film the whole thing.

@NickBonino and his wife Lauren took it too a level that every athlete would understand and appreciate! Just genius! 😂☝🏿 #seekers👀@predsnhl pic.twitter.com/XDqJl84FDp — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) November 1, 2017

For those keeping track, they got autographs from Yannick Weber, Juuse Saros and Pekka Rinne, but Ryan Ellis and Matt Irwin wouldn’t give up their ‘graphs.

It looksl ike Bonino, signed as a free agent by the Predators in the offseason, already knows who his friends are in the locker room.